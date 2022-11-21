Community Offshore wind awards site appraisal survey contract

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, has awarded Leidschendam, Netherlands, headquartered geo-data specialist Fugro an offshore survey contract to support site appraisal and concept design activities in the New York Bight.

Survey work will commence this year with the majority being executed in 2023, detailing geophysical and environmental conditions within the 510 square kilometer lease area, which has an offshore wind potential with an estimated capacity of 3 GW.

Fugro says that it is dedicating two vessels to the project. Operating from a local port, survey teams will utilize hull-mounted sensors to generate full-coverage surface and subsurface geo-data over the lease area to a nominal depth of 15 meters below the seafloor. While deeper subsurface geo-data will still be required in targeted areas for foundation engineering, Fugro’s survey approach will enable Community Offshore Wind to commence a geotechnical program ahead of standard development schedules.

Survey geo-data and consultancy services for the project will be delivered through Fugro’s regional center of expertise for offshore wind, located in Norfolk, Virginia.

“We know just how important data collection in our lease area is to all local, fishing, maritime, environmental, and tribal stakeholders,” said Community Offshore Wind’s President Douglas Perkins “As the leading offshore survey company, Fugro brings experience and an innovative approach to the U.S. market to collect data critical to the optimization of site layout and program flexibility while minimizing impacts to the natural environment. This collaboration is another step forward in designing a project with the best available science and incorporating feedback from a wide net of stakeholders.”

Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director Americas added: “We are thrilled to be working with Community Offshore Wind on their landmark project to deliver clean, affordable energy to customers in the Northeast. Fugro is fully engaged in moving offshore wind forward in the US and this contract serves to strengthen our leading position in the market. Drawing on regional expertise and advanced technology, we will deliver on the trust shown to us, adding value to the development through efficient, high quality Geo data acquisition, analysis and advice.”