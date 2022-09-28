Bourbon creates new offshore wind division

Building on more than 10 years of installation of the main floating wind farm prototypes in Europe, Paris-headquartered offshore services specialist Bourbon has established a new division dedicated to offshore wind. It says the new Bourbon Wind division will support its ambition to become a major player across the entire offshore wind value chain: pre-studies, transport and installation services, field maintenance, floaters repair and personnel transport.

Bourbon says it is committed to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy industry, and offshore wind power in particular, either as a service provider or as a prime contractor (EPCI contract), in Europe and worldwide.

Bourbon’s wind development ambition is to serve fields from 250 MW to 1 GW by 2030. Bourbon Wind will coordinate all the group’s activities in this field, creating important cross-functional synergies:

Bourbon Subsea Services for development studies, turnkey construction contract tenders (EPCI), as well as subsea inspection services (ROV)

Bourbon Mobility for personnel transportation tenders (CTV) and

Bourbon Marine & Logistics for shipmanagement, maintenance services (SOV) as well as logistics base management.

The division will be headed by Patrick Belenfant (a member of the Group Executive Committee), who has 30 years of experience in the energy and subsea sectors. He and his team initiated the first floating wind turbine installation off the coast of Portugal in 2011.

“With our unique experience in building, installing and maintaining prototypes and pilot farms, our ambition is to actively participate in the development of the floating wind industry with our current and future partners,” said Belefant. “We have a detailed understanding of the maritime constraints and risks for the installation and management of wind turbines. By creating this division, we will focus more on the industrial challenges of large-scale wind farm deployment.”