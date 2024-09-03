BOEM eyes second Central Atlantic offshore wind lease auction

Kicking off the process for a second potential Central Atlantic offshore wind lease auction, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has published a Call for Information and Nominations that invites public feedback on possible commercial wind energy development in areas off the coasts of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said the call “provides an important avenue to solicit information as we identify potential areas that may be suitable for future offshore wind energy leasing.”

The second Central Atlantic Call represents one of the first steps in the leasing process and builds upon the input and planning that led to the first Central Atlantic offshore wind lease sale on August 14, 2024, the fifth offshore wind lease sale held during the Biden-Harris administration.

That sale raised $92.6 million in high bids, with Equinor and Dominion Energy the winners.

Publication of the call on August 22 initiated a 60-day public comment period. BOEM will accept nominations and comments through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 21, 2024. BOEM will also host several virtual and in-person public meetings in September and October, including a virtual Task Force meeting via Zoom on September 10-11, 2024. T

After the public comment period closes, BOEM will review and analyze commercial nominations and public comments submitted in response to the call. BOEM will also consider information from tribal consultations and the Central Atlantic Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force to further evaluate the appropriateness of the Call Area for offshore wind energy development and identify draft wind energy areas (WEAs). BOEM will conduct environmental reviews of the WEAs in consultation with the appropriate federal agencies, tribes, state and local governments, and key stakeholders. After completing its environmental reviews and consultations, BOEM may propose a competitive lease sale for areas within the WEAs.

The Central Atlantic 2 Call Area consists of 13,476,805 acres off New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina Coasts. The Call Area is broad to allow for flexibility to minimize conflicts with other uses, such as commercial fisheries, military activities, and vessel traffic. BOEM will collaborate with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to help identify where conflicts may exist and inform decisions regarding the most appropriate locations for WEAs.