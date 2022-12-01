Bleutec moves ahead on Jones Act wind turbine installation solution Written by Nick Blenkey









Yesterday, Houston-based Bleutec Industries reported that it had received a “significant equity investment” from private equity firm EnCap Investments L.P. Today, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provides for Wärtsilä to serve as the system integrator for Bleutec’s innovative Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS).

The BMIS is being offered a cost-effective, Jones Act compliant alternative to the more expensive heavy-lift jack-up Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently being utilized by offshore wind contractors.

The BMIS model will be built around a combined vessel spread comprising of a Piling Installation Vessel, a WTIVLight and Service Operation Vessels.

The Piling Installation Vessel will feature a gantry crane capable of lifting up to 4,500 tonnes, a hydraulic hammer, and deck space for the piles. The WTIVLight will be capable of installing wind turbines of up to 22 MW, while the Service Operation Vessels will provide the necessary accommodations and crew support services for working in depths of up to 60 meters.

All the Bleutec vessels are designed to be powered by Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines paired with Wärtsilä’s hybrid battery energy storage systems and will incorporate the latest advances in dynamic positioning.

“Wärtsilä has taken an active role in this project, and their technical expertise and broad experience are very important to the success of the concept. In particular, we appreciate their industry-leading efforts in developing sustainable technologies that will largely define the industry’s future,” says Robin Bodtmann, CEO of Bleutec.

“We see the Bleutec BMIS as being a game-changer for the offshore wind industry, and we are excited to have been involved from its early stages. As the system integrator, we will continue to work closely with all the parties to bring the project to a successful conclusion,” says George Franssen, Account Manager New Builds Americas, Wärtsilä.

The Bleutec vessels will comply with the Jones Act and will be constructed and flagged in the U.S. and employ U.S. mariners and crews

Deployment is expected to take place during the early part of 2026.

The Bleutec team is led by Robin Bodtmann and Bo Jardine, both of whom have extensive engineering, construction, and project management experience in the U.S. offshore industry. Bodtmann founded Bleutec in 2019 and serves as CEO and president. Prior to Bleutec, she was vice president of strategy and development at Wood Group where she oversaw engineering, procurement, and construction, and operations and maintenance for the Americas. Jardine serves as the chief innovation officer and has 20 years of experience in various offshore marine applications, most recently serving as a supply chain manager at Shell where he led the global commercial strategy for offshore marine logistics. In that role he oversaw offshore vessel design and construction, logistics activities, port facility development, and marine technologies.