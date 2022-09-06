Acta dual fuel CSOV duo will feature GE Power Conversion solutions Written by Nick Blenkey









GE Power Conversion will supply power and propulsion, dynamic positioning, and vessel control systems for two new wind farm service vessels.

The two Ulstein SX-216 Twin-X stern design CSOVs (construction service operation vessels) will be capable of operation on methanol and MDO/HVO.

Acta says this is a first in offshore wind.

“Dual fuel methanol driven propulsion trains score high in terms of technology readiness and are eligible for further enhancement to a single fuel methanol upgrade at a later stage,” said Simon Anink, general manager at Acta Marine. “This will allow early application of significant CO2 reduction measures now, while still allowing net-zero operations over the life of the ship.”

Combined with the GE Power Conversion SeaGreen battery energy storage and electric propulsion systems, the new vessels have the potential for a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

GE Power Conversion’s scope of supply features the power-dense SeaPulse LV3 family of converters which are deployed in propulsion, thruster drive and energy storage roles. GE technology also includes its SeaStream dynamic positioning (DP) system, incorporating the recently launched “All Speed Wind Farm Mode.”

“Acta Marine is leading the way in ultra-high operational efficiency with the unique Ulstein SX216 Twin X-Stern design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS,” says Peter Oram, U.K. sales and commercial director at GE Power Conversion. “GE is delighted to be selected as a major supplier for these first of class vessels, and to contribute its expertise in energy-efficient power and control systems.”