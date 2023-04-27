Kongsberg Digital relaunches Vessel Performance

Kongsberg Digital is relaunching its application for vessel and fleet optimization, Vessel Performance, for offshore vessel operations. The new version of Vessel Performance provides enhanced onboard decision support through an improved and more user-friendly interface. By optimizing running engines and reducing excess equipment usage, Vessel Performance assists the crew in reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

The Vessel Performance data is also shared in real-time with onshore personnel. The accessible data and analysis increase operational awareness for the users, making it easier to detect the cost saving opportunities, which is normally a time-consuming task in the offshore industry due to the complexity of the systems onboard.

“Olympic Subsea has been using Vessel Performance since 2021,” says Runar Stave, CTO at Fosnavaag, Norway, headquartered Olympic Subsea. “With Vessel Performance, our crew onboard has been able to monitor and take immediate action in order to reduce running hours, fuel consumption, and emissions. This has led to best practices and significantly greater awareness by the crew for Smarter, Safer and Greener operations. With the new functionality, we will improve and optimize our operations even more in terms of cost, efficiency, and sustainability.

“In the offshore industry, our customers struggle to discover and implement best practices for vessel optimization across the fleet in their busy workdays. Earlier, the decision-making on how to run the vessel has been largely left to the crew on board, and the available tools have been demanding too much from the users. There is no longer a lack of data, but a lack of clear guidance towards the owner’s office and onboard crew,” says Anders Bryhni, vice president at Kongsberg Digital.

“Based on interactions with our valued customers, we have addressed these challenges and aim to be an even better partner for decision support towards speed and power for the various operational conditions. The new and improved version of Vessel Performance is an integrated application on the Vessel Insight infrastructure, and we believe this is a step change in the goal towards smarter and greener vessel operations,” Bryhni says.