Keppel O&M wins $2.9 billion newbuild FPSO contract

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A (Petrobras) has awarded Keppel Offshore & Marine’s Keppel Shipyard subsidiary in Singapore has won an approximately US$2.9 billion order from for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the P-80 floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

Scheduled for completion in the first half 2026, the P-80 is the second FPSO that Keppel O&M will be building for Petrobras for the Buzios field offshore Brazil. The first of the two, P-78, is currently under construction by Keppel Shipyard.

The P-80 will be one of the largest floating production units in the world with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), water injection capacity of 250,000 bpd, 12 million cubic meters of gas processing per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil. When completed, the P-80 will be on par with the largest oil producing platforms in Brazil.

According to Petrobras. it will weigh 140 thousand tons, equivalent to about 750 Boeing 747s, and will be 184 meters high, and will be installed in a water depth of 2,100 meters.

Petrobras operates the world’s largest carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) program. The P-80, along with the P-78 FPSO, will incorporate green features such as carbon capture and reinjection of carbon back into the reservoir where it is stored. Both FPSOs are designed to maximise carbon reinjection and minimize the need for gas flaring.

In addition to CCUS, the P-80 will also be outfitted with energy recovery systems for thermal energy, waste heat and gas, as well as seawater deaeration to reduce the consumption of fuel and the carbon emissions of the vessel.

Another innovation will be a methane gas detection system, capable of preventing or mitigating the risks of leakages.

Simultaneously with the construction of the P-80, says Petrobras, its digital twin will be developed allowing several remote simulations and virtual operational tests, anticipating all types of scenarios.

Keppel O&M will use its global network of yards, offices and partners to execute the project. Design and engineering will be carried out through the company’s centers in Singapore, Brazil, China and India. Fabrication of the topside modules which weigh about 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) in total will be spread across facilities in Singapore, China and Brazil, with the integration and commissioning works to be completed in Singapore.

Construction of the hull and accommodations will be carried out by the CIMC Raffles shipyard in China.

Keppel O&M will undertake the final phase of offshore commissioning works when the FPSO arrives at the Buzios field.

“We are pleased to be selected by Petrobras for a repeat order of yet another landmark FPSO vessel, which reaffirms our capabilities as the preferred development partner for complex turnkey projects.” said Keppel O&M CEO Chris Ong. “By leveraging our strong EPC capabilities and network of yards, as well as teaming up with leading industry specialists, we have been able to offer a win-win solution that is both cost effective for our customer and profitable for Keppel O&M and our partners.”