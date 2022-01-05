K-Line Offshore AHTS duo finds a buyer

When Tokyo-headquartered K-Line decided to dissolve its Norwegian-based subsidiary K-Line Offshore and sell its vessels, Fosnavåg, Norway-headquartered REM Offshore AS was swift to swoop on its four 2010/2011 built PSVs. So, what happened to the two AHTS vessels in the fleet?

Delivered in 2011, the vessels are of STX AH 12 CD design, diesel electric, 34,000 BHP, deliver around 395 tonnes bollard pull and are two of the largest AHTS vessels currently operating in the North Sea market today.

Kristiansand-headquartered Borealis Maritime group member Aurora Offshore AS says the pair, the KL Sandefjord and KL Saltfjord, have been acquired by clients of Borealis Maritime.

Aurora has been assigned their management and says delivery of the vessels to their new owner will likely take place in February 2022.

“Once delivered the vessels will continue under Norwegian flag and continue to have technical and crew management performed by OSM in Arendal as we aim to maintain the current high competence and standard on board the vessels,” says Aurora. “During an initial hand over period following the vessels’ delivery, Aurora Offshore will cooperate with K Line Offshore for a period of time to assure a smooth transition of responsibilities.”