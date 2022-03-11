James Fisher signs seasonal charter for advanced MPSV Go Electra Written by Nick Blenkey









James Fisher, Barrow-in-Furness, U.K., has signed a charter agreement with Australia’s Go Marine Group for the exclusive use of the 79.7- by 16.4-meter DP2 multi-purpose service vessel (MPSV), Go Electra.

The agreement will see the 2011-built vessel used, throughout the remainder of 2022, by Fisher marine group companies James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables) and James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech).

Go Electra will be mobilized in and around U.K. waters, largely on unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification.

The Go Electra will be mobilized by JF Renewables and James Fisher Subtech in March 2022, with the opportunity for use by other James Fisher group companies throughout the year.

With an established North Sea operating record, the Go Electra will be mobilized in and around U.K. waters, largely on unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification with remotely operated vehicles (ROV), IMR activities and air diving projects, core services for both James Fisher Renewables and James Fisher Subtech. The vessel will be configured with a fully integrated, hanger deployed WROV and observation class ROV. It will have and the added flexibility of switching between a third ROV and an air diving spread.

The charter follows JF Renewables’ completion of phase one of UXO identification at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in 2021, with the Go Electra earmarked for use on phase two from May 2022.

“A seasonal charter like this is a first for James Fisher and signifies our commitment to the UK offshore and North Sea energy sector, following several difficult years for the industry due to price and supply chain complications compounded by COVID-19,” said Paula Crosby, head of tendering at JF Renewables and Subtech. “We’re delighted to have secured the Go Electra for the season, enabling us to not only lock-in day rates from the offset but also offer expedited mobilization and pass on cost efficiencies for our customers. 2022 is set to be one of our busiest years yet, so it was really important to us to ensure that we’ve got the best set up for our operations over the coming months.”

James Fisher says the charter will provide JF Renewables and James Fisher Subtech customers with increased security and stability in operation, allowing for increased productivity and the acceleration of projects that will support the industry’s growth through a hastening energy transition.