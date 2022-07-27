Hornbeck Offshore wins MSC contract worth potential $19.3 million

Hornbeck Offshore Operators LLC, Covington, La., has been awarded an $8,766,200 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C3102) for the operation and crewing of one Jones Act-qualified, U.S.-flagged vessel to support the Navy’s submarine fleet operational and rescue requirements.

The contract includes one 182-day base period, one 182-day option period, and one 120-day option period that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $19,336,200.

The vessel, HOS Rosebud, will provide support for Navy operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System for Award Management website, and one offer was received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220522C3102). (Awarded July 20, 2022)