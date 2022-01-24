Harvey Gulf adds marine emissions optimization capability to fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Harvey Gulf International Marine has entered into a commercial agreement to add the SailPlan marine emissions optimization platform to its fleet. The company has already seen quantifiable emissions reductions beginning with the Harvey Power, a 310-foot platform supply vessel. The addition of SailPlan makes the vessel the first PSV in North America to be equipped with a real-time emissions optimization capability.

The Harvey Power is designed to operate on LNG, electric battery power, and ultra-low sulfur diesel. SailPlan will help Harvey Gulf benchmark its emissions in all three operating modes using real-world data while optimizing engine load to reduce fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

With operations in the U.S. and Mexico, Harvey Gulf will begin the program by equipping its LNG-fueled vessels fleet with SailPlan.

“SailPlan is thrilled to deliver a powerful, affordable, and cutting-edge emissions reduction capability to Harvey Gulf,” said Jacob Ruytenbeek, CEO of SailPlan. “Harvey Gulf is a pioneer in cleantech and leader in safe, sustainable vessel operations. Our emissions monitoring and optimization technology will accelerate its ability to deliver NetZero operations as part of its ESG strategy and demonstrate how companies can both reduce their environmental footprint and achieve cost savings.”

“SailPlan is a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable vessel operations,” said Shane Guidry, CEO of Harvey Gulf. “Our goal is to become a world-leading sustainable operator, and SailPlan’s technology allows us to accurately measure and reduce our fleet’s emissions. We’re able to provide the real-time metrics to our charterers that demonstrate our ability to affordably run net zero operations.”

The SailPlan emissions monitoring and optimization platform combines the real-time engine, fuel, and navigational data from vessels with weather, mapping, infrastructure, and traffic data to benchmark, optimize, and report fleet emissions.