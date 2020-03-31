ABS to class new series of jack-ups

ABS is to provide classification for a series of highly innovative Self-Elevating Drilling Units (SEDU) for Silver Eagle Global of Manama, Bahrain.The vessel construction will be based on the Levingston/MiNO Enhanced 430WC-4 design.

Silver Eagle, which is associated with Rawabi Holding of Saudi Arabia, has contracted with PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard to build the vessels for an undisclosed contract value. The initial contract calls for two vessels with an option for an additional two vessels. It is anticipated that a series of similarly designed SEDUs will follow after the initial builds.

Silver Eagle says the self-propelled design is capable of working at greater water depths and in harsh environments. Also that the series will have the industry’s largest deck area and deck load capacity, a cantilever with modular design and a high-speed jacking system.

“These unique units offer the flexibility to adapt to the mission and payload. The large deck and cantilever are innovative design features, while self-propulsion and the four legs allows the vessel to get on the job site independently. These unique design features of the Silver Eagle units will bring a new level of versatility for the offshore industry,” said Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, at ABS.

Ronald Sanders, Silver Eagle Executive Chairman said: “It is a great privilege to announce the start of a new era for the offshore oil and gas industry, with the highly efficient design of the Silver Eagle SEDU 430WC-4. We believe this design will provide a cost-effective solution for the offshore energy industry in all cycles of commodity prices. It gives me a great sense of pride to see this vessel contribute to the evolutionary and revolutionary worldwide offshore oil and gas service industry. Along with our partners, we will continue to be the world leader in SEDU technologies. We are extremely pleased to be working with ABS to class the vessels and PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard (PVMS) to build the Silver Eagle SEDU’s.”