World Maritime Day puts focus on technologies and the green transition

Today is World Maritime Day and the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) is using the occasion to shine a spotlight on the role of emerging technologies in supporting a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future.

The 2022 theme of “New technologies for greener shipping” aims to promote inclusive innovation and uptake of new technologies to support the needs for a greener transition of the maritime sector, especially in the context of developing countries, and in particular the small island developing States (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs).

“Our theme ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ opens up a larger conversation about shipping’s direction and how technology can be harnessed for a more sustainable future,” said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim in a World Maritime Day message. “It also provides an incentive to further examine how digitalization and automation can support shipping. But technological solutions for cleaner, safer and more sustainable shipping must also benefit people. In this regard, the impact on seafarers and other marine personnel, including the need for training must be considered.”

You can find out more about IMO’s World Maritime Day activities HERE and see the Secretary General deliver his message in the video below.