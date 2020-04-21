W&O receives Austal USA Supplier Innovation Award

W&O Supply has been recognized as the recipient of shipbuilder Austal USA’s 2020 Supplier Innovation Award. The award was announced at Austal’s Supplier Day which took place last month in Mobile, Ala.

W&O is a global marine distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, actuation and other engineered solutions. The company’s Mobile Operation has been a major supplier of defense related valve and piping systems for both the LCS Independence Variant and EPF U.S. Navy projects.

W&O’s innovation award was the culmination of an experimental project utilizing design thinking tools and techniques that led to the creation of Insighter, a communication platform designed to optimize the customer relationship between W&O and Austal by providing speed, consistency, de-duplication, efficiency and insight into transactions, bringing sustainable value to both parties.

W&O is a Pon Holdings operating company and engaged the Pon Digital Solutions team to assist in the joint project.

“The partnership with our supplier base is absolutely critical, so when we embark on an innovation project, it is essential you have the right partner,” said Bill Rebarick, Vice President, Supply Chain Management at Austal USA. “The opportunity to collaborate on this unique project resulted in a major improvement in communications; specifically, in the ability to provide quotes and delivery status updates. The portal allows both W&O and Austal to submit and retrieve information that has otherwise been communicated through email or verbally – which can be troublesome. Austal continues to innovate so we value partners who will evolve with us so we can better serve our customers.”

“Our partnership with Austal has grown significantly since the early days in 2005 with Austal. I am pleased that ‘Together We are Better’ applies to our external partnership with Austal. This innovative tool will streamline operations on both sides of the commercial relationship” said Debbie Garner, W&O Regional Manager.

Founded in 1975, W&O is one of the world’s largest suppliers of pipe, valves, fittings as well as actuation and engineered solutions to the maritime and upstream oil & gas industries. Serving a variety of customers, W&O operates a worldwide network of 17 strategically located branches from its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.