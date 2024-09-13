WIMOs launches first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston Written by Nick Blenkey









Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs), a non-profit organization committed to recruiting, retaining, advancing, and promoting women in the maritime industry, has launched its first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston (TAMUG), marking a significant step forward in WIMOs’ mission to empower the next generation of female maritime professionals.

The newly established on-campus organization held its first recruiting event on Aug. 22, 2024. The WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG aims to unite women pursuing degrees and careers in maritime-based industries, offering them a supportive community to develop leadership skills and confidence as they transition from students to professionals. Members will enjoy a wide range of benefits designed to enhance their academic and professional journeys, including:

Lunch & Learns with local maritime businesses

Networking opportunities with industry professionals

Social events such as art and self-defense classes

Internship opportunities within the maritime industry

Career exploration webinars hosted by experts

Access to WIMOs’ membership directory

Volunteering opportunities

WIMOs Mentoring Program connecting students with seasoned maritime professionals

Sophia Falquist, a junior at TAMUG, has been a driving force behind establishing the junior chapter.

“I’ve been working with WIMOs to bring the first junior chapter to my campus, TAMUG,” she said. I am excited for its future!”

For more information about the WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG, follow it on Instagram at @WIMOs_TAMUG or contact it via email at wimostamu@wimos.org.