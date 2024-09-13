WIMOs launches first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston

WIMOs launches first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at GalvestonWritten by Nick Blenkey
Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs), a non-profit organization committed to recruiting, retaining, advancing, and promoting women in the maritime industry, has launched its first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston (TAMUG), marking a significant step forward in WIMOs’ mission to empower the next generation of female maritime professionals.
The newly established on-campus organization held its first recruiting event on Aug. 22, 2024. The WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG aims to unite women pursuing degrees and careers in maritime-based industries, offering them a supportive community to develop leadership skills and confidence as they transition from students to professionals. Members will enjoy a wide range of benefits designed to enhance their academic and professional journeys, including:
- Lunch & Learns with local maritime businesses
- Networking opportunities with industry professionals
- Social events such as art and self-defense classes
- Internship opportunities within the maritime industry
- Career exploration webinars hosted by experts
- Access to WIMOs’ membership directory
- Volunteering opportunities
- WIMOs Mentoring Program connecting students with seasoned maritime professionals
Sophia Falquist, a junior at TAMUG, has been a driving force behind establishing the junior chapter.
“I’ve been working with WIMOs to bring the first junior chapter to my campus, TAMUG,” she said. I am excited for its future!”
For more information about the WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG, follow it on Instagram at @WIMOs_TAMUG or contact it via email at wimostamu@wimos.org.