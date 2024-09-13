  • News

WIMOs launches first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston

Written by Nick Blenkey
WIMOS TAMUG junior chapter

Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs), a non-profit organization committed to recruiting, retaining, advancing, and promoting women in the maritime industry, has launched its first junior chapter at Texas A&M University at Galveston (TAMUG), marking a significant step forward in WIMOs’ mission to empower the next generation of female maritime professionals.

The newly established on-campus organization held its first recruiting event on Aug. 22, 2024. The WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG aims to unite women pursuing degrees and careers in maritime-based industries, offering them a supportive community to develop leadership skills and confidence as they transition from students to professionals. Members will enjoy a wide range of benefits designed to enhance their academic and professional journeys, including:

  • Lunch & Learns with local maritime businesses
  • Networking opportunities with industry professionals
  • Social events such as art and self-defense classes
  • Internship opportunities within the maritime industry
  • Career exploration webinars hosted by experts
  • Access to WIMOs’ membership directory
  • Volunteering opportunities
  • WIMOs Mentoring Program connecting students with seasoned maritime professionals

Sophia Falquist, a junior at TAMUG, has been a driving force behind establishing the junior chapter.

“I’ve been working with WIMOs to bring the first junior chapter to my campus, TAMUG,” she said. I am excited for its future!”

For more information about the WIMOs junior chapter at TAMUG, follow it on Instagram at @WIMOs_TAMUG or contact it via email at wimostamu@wimos.org.

