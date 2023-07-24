Wärtsilä Aquarius UV BWMS gets advanced new filtration system Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä is fitting its Aquarius UV BWMS (Ballast Water Management System) with a completely new filtration solution. Designed by Wärtsilä Water and Waste’s partner FilterSafe, the Manta filter features an innovative OneMotion scanner that cleans the screen in a single rotation.

Tests have shown the Manta filter to be capable of fast and efficient screen cleaning, even with heavy dirt loads.

Organic load tests at the DHI test facilities in Denmark showed that the Manta filter exceeded IMO standards by a factor of 22 without any reduction in the flow rate. Additionally, the DHI measurements indicated the removal efficiency to be 99.96% of all organisms over 50 microns. The Manta is type approved by Bureau Veritas .

"This takes BWMS filtration to the next level and will be an important addition to the Aquarius UV system," said Leif Abildgaard, sales director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste. "The impressive test results validate the effectiveness of the 'Manta' filter, which will add considerable value to our customers' operations,

To meet the needs of UV BWMS secondary treatment, the Wärtsilä Aquarius UV system utilizes a ‘Manta’ filter with a 25 micron smartweave screen. The non-pleated screen prevents sediment from becoming trapped, and there is no cake build-up across the screen. Thus, each cleaning cycle brings the screen back to 100 percent cleanliness.

The Wärtsilä Aquarius UV BWMS is the first system to be fitted with the ‘Manta’ filter. Class and IMO equivalency testing is currently being finalized. Wärtsilä says that the U.S. Coast Guard has allowed the Manta filter to be used in BWMS installations it has already authorized.