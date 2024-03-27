VIDEO: White House briefing on Baltimore bridge response

”It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” President Biden pledged yeserday as he delivered remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Today House Press Secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre was joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier, U.S. Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations, for a press briefing on thr efforts to reopen the Port of Baltimore and rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

No transcript is yet available, but some key information was released, including that a unified command has been set up with Resolve Maritime appointed as the salvor of the ship that struck the bridge, the Dali. The Coast Guard is cooperating with the NTSB on the investigation into the incident and will also convene a Marine Board of Inquiry.

Watch the video for yourself – and compare it with the media coverage you read.

The unified command has set up an official website for information on the response at https://www.keybridgeresponse2024.com/