VIDEO: Versatile Vard OPV design gains LR AiP

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded its Approval in Principle (AiP) to Fincantieri’s Vard Marine Inc. subsidiary for its Vard 7 125 next-generation offshore patrol vessel (OPV).

The design of the 125-meter vessel is based on the successful Vard Series 7 OPV reference vessels and can be tailored to a broad range of military and naval missions. Enhancements include an upgraded weapons and sensors package, reduced acoustic, magnetic, and infrared signatures, along with minimized radar cross-section, nuclear/biological/chemical defense, and improved damage control and survivability given compliance to military stability standards.

The vessel is offered in either a General Purpose (GP) or Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) variant. The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerized mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives.

LR is the first classification society to award AiP to the 125 meter OPV. The AiP followed an appraisal of the design, in accordance with the LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships. The vessel design carries LR notations ✠ 100A1 NS2 Offshore Patrol Vessel, SA1, ✠ LMC and PSMR.

The application of LR’s Naval Ship Rules and INSA’s Naval Ship Code are industry benchmarks; receiving approval to these standards offers additional assurance that the vessel’s design is fit for purpose and safe.

Kevin Humphreys, LR Americas Marine and Offshore President, said: “LR is delighted to have been selected as the first company to provide Approval in Principle for this vessel, the most modern variant of a very successful series of naval ships by Vard Marine. We have a longstanding working relationship with Vard and we are keen to continue supporting their growth and development.”

Vard Marine has Canadian operations located in Vancouver and Ottawa and U.S. operations located in Houston.

Derek Buxton, the company’s vice president business development, said: “With our proven track record in the offshore patrol segment, and LR’s pedigree with naval programs, we are delighted to be working together in developing this enhanced product. We already have experience supporting many shipyards worldwide in constructing our offshore patrol vessel designs, so we are excited to now have an updated and enhanced design to support our customers and their evolving requirements with a highly capable yet cost-effective light-combatant naval solution.”