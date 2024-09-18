VIDEO: Kelly and Transportation Command nominee discuss revitalizing U.S. maritime

In a Senate nomination hearing, Arizona Senator and Navy combat veteran Mark Kelly emphasized the urgent need to strengthen U.S. maritime capacity.

During the hearing, Kelly discussed with Lt. General Randall Reed, the nominee for Commander of U.S’ Transportation Command—the severe national security risks posed by maritime capability differences between the United States and China. Kelly received commitments from General Reed to prioritize maritime capabilities and work collaboratively to grow the commercial industry that supports it.

As the only U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate in Congress, Kelly has been a leading voice for strengthening the U.S. maritime sector. This year, he led bipartisan and bicameral efforts to enhance maritime capacity, including authoring the Congressional Guidance for a National Maritime Strategy and introducing the “Strategic Ports Reporting Act of 2024.”

“China is the world’s largest shipbuilder and controls the most merchant ships in the world with over 5,500 vessels. There are just 80 merchant ships flying under the American flag in international commerce,” said Kelly. “We need investments now to be ready for tomorrow— that’s why I’m developing legislation to rebuild our commercial maritime industry and U.S.-flagged international fleet.”

“General Reed,” asked Kelly, “can you explain how the lack of a commercial shipbuilding industry here at home and a lack of U.S. flagged commercial ocean-going vessels is having real impacts on our national security and USTRANSCOM’s strategic sealift capability?”

General Reed: “Senator, it might actually surprise you to know there was a time where I actually considered going to that Academy. Growing up in Hampton Roads, I fully understand the importance of sea lift and that force. If confirmed as a TRANSCOM commander, there is no way that I can do my mission without the commercial industry. The fact that you just mentioned legislation, I’m not sure what’s in it, but I think that absolves me of one instance of asking for help from this committee. I know that we need to grow that force. That force is very vital and thank you for that help in advance.

“I’ll also share with you just within the last week, I happened to have a conversation with a father of two merchant mariners. Very proud. They’re very young. They are within their first eight years and they’re very, very positive about their service. But obviously they hear things from the other sailors. And so, and, and, and so they, they get the noble service. They want to have folks behind them and, and, and their father is very, very proud of what they do.

“If confirmed, you have my commitment for that because that’s a vital part of the force that we have. It’s the decisive force that we have. And I also make a commitment to be very visible in the public space to inspire folks to serve there as well.”