VIDEO: Ingalls launches DDG 128

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) reports that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss., successfully launched of the Navy’s third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, the future USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) on August 15.

Prior to the launch, the ship was translated from a land level facility to a floating dry dock using translation railcars to support it. Once in the dry dock, the ship is prepared to launch.

Translation railcars support the ship during transfer from land level to floating dry dock. [Photo: HII]

“The translation and launch are always important milestones for our shipbuilders and the life of a ship,” Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG program manager Ben Barnett said. “Our team has put in a tremendous amount of work leading up to the launch, and I am proud to see them bring DDG 128 one step closer to completion.”

Ted Stevens is the 76th Arleigh Burke-class ship, and its name honors former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, who served as a pilot in World War II and later as a U.S. senator representing Alaska.

Ingalls has delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy including the first Flight III, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), in June of this year. In addition, Ingalls Shipbuilding has four Flight IIIs currently under construction and was awarded an additional six destroyers earlier this month. Ted Stevens will be christened Saturday, Aug. 19, while Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133) are also under construction at the shipyard.

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. DDG 125 includes the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System.