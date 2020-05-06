Vard Electro Canada appoints new managing director

Pierre Poulain has been named managing director of Vancouver, B.C., based Vard Electro Canada. He joins the company with 20 years of senior management and business experience, in the marine, engineering, and naval defense sectors including serving in the Royal Canadian Navy as both a marine engineer and a combat systems engineer.

Richard Schofield, Chairman of the Board of Vard Electro Canada, said “It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Pierre to the Vard Electro family. Pierre has full responsibility for leading our Canadian operation through its next stage of growth, and bringing exciting new offerings to the North American market by leveraging its relationships with other Vard Group entities such as Vard Marine, and our mother company, Fincantieri. I look forward to working with him to ensure that Vard Electro Canada achieves its full potential in the coming years.”

Poulain was previously the vice president of business development and marketing at Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He has also held positions with Fleetway (Irving), MAN Diesel & Turbo, and Atlantic CAT.

“I want to thank the Board and its chair, Richard Schofield, for demonstrating its confidence in me” said Poulain. “I am very excited and proud to take on this critical role in an impressive company, at a time of resurgence in the Canadian shipbuilding industry. I look forward to meeting our valuable customers and to develop new relationships.”

Poulain holds an MBA from Saint Mary’s University, a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Dalhousie University, and a Marine Engineering Diploma from Institut de Marine de Rimouski.