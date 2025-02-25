Ulstein marks another milestone in build of Yard No. 320 CSOV Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s Ulstein Verft has launched its Yard No. 320, the first of two advanced commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) on order for Bernard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore).

The launch event followed an extensive outfitting phase that began last December with the arrival of the vessel’s hull under tow from the Crist Shipyard in Poland (see earlier story). Work since then has included the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, piping, accommodation, and system integration.

On February 20, ard No. 320 was towed from Ulstein Verft’s dock hall to the shipyard’s outer dock. While stationed in the outer dock, the Ampelmann tower and gangway were installed.

On February 23, the vessel was taken into the sea and positioned quayside, where she will remain until sea trials commence later this year.

Featuring the innovative Twin X-Stern design, the SX 222 design Yard No. 320 is equipped with advanced technology, such as a 3D-compensated crane and a Walk-to-Work gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities. Its diesel-electric propulsion system and substantial battery energy storage significantly reduce its environmental footprint and prepare it for methanol as fuel.

The vessel offers modern, high-comfort accommodation for up to 132 crew and clients. The vessel is planned for delivery in Q2 2025, enhancing BS Offshore’s operational capabilities.

“What was just a signature on a piece of paper a few months ago is now taking shape,” says Matthias Müller, managing director BS Offshore. “We are looking forward to our new innovative offshore vessels and have great expectations in their reliability, operability and sustainability.