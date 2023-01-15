TOTE Services marks LNG bunkering milestone

TOTE Services LLC has managed the 300th fueling by the Clean Jacksonville liquefied natural gas bunkering barge at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, in the Port of Jacksonville, Fla. The terminal is JAXPORT’s largest marine facility and home to TOTE Services’ sister company, TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC (TOTE). This fueling marks a significant achievement for the TOTE Group, which has invested heavily in alternative fuel technologies to help decarbonize its fleet.

“We are proud to join our partners at TOTE in celebrating this momentous occasion, which marks the 300th bunkering by the Clean Jacksonville,” said TOTE Services president Jeff Dixon. “TOTE Services has been a reliable, long-term partner committed to the LNG market, working in every aspect from vessel construction, ship management, and technical expertise to help our customers achieve their business and environmental objectives.”

Since 2015, TOTE has established itself as an industry leader in innovation, investing more than $500 million in LNG assets, infrastructure, and technology. TOTE’s investments include the world’s first two LNG-powered containerships, built by GD NASSCO and put into service in 2015 and 2016, and the Clean Jacksonville, which entered service in 2018.

TOTE Services is contracted by TOTE to manage the delivery of LNG from the Clean Jacksonville to its two LNG-fueled containerships.

“TOTE has worked closely with its partners to make northeast Florida a world leader in the clean fuel revolution,” said Dixon. “We look forward to continuing our safe and reliable operation of the Clean Jacksonville.”