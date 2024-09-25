Tnemec names Jack Walker technical marketing manager

Jack Walker has joined industrial coatings specialist Tnemec Company as its technical marketing manager,

Walker brings over 20 years of experience in the painting and coatings industry to Tnemec.

He began his career as a residential painter in 2002. In 2007, he transitioned to the lab at Carboline, where his technical skills evolved while developing advanced spray procedures for new products and technologies. This role laid the groundwork for a move to technical service in 2010.

In 2018, Walker launched an industry insights blog and technical service podcast, producing over 200 episodes that covered a wide range of topics, including industry standards, best practices, and interviews with industry experts.

In his new role at Tnemec as Technical Marketing Manager, Walker plans to continue the Coatings Decoded podcast with regular episodes featuring industry experts and topics. The podcast will discuss industry problems and solutions, the importance of high-performance coatings, and other coatings considerations. Listen to the latest installments HERE

“I am excited to join Tnemec’s dynamic team and contribute to its tradition of excellence and innovation,” said Walker. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help deliver industry-leading solutions that meet our customers’ needs.”