Thrustmaster of Texas wins multiyear U.S. Coast Guard contract

Houston-headquartered Thrustmaster of Texas reports that it has been awarded a multiyear contract from the U.S. Coast Guard Surface Force Logistics Center (SFLC) to overhaul thrusters for the Coast Guard’s 175-foot WLM vessels.

Over the period of performance for this contract, Thrustmaster will fully overhaul to a like-new status the primary propulsion system for these icebreaker/buoy and construction tenders. This effort will allow the Coast Guard to continue to support the important missions of these vessels for years to come.

The contract will be executed at Thrustmaster’s 300,000-square-foot facility in Houston.

“Thrustmaster is pleased to contribute to the sustainment of these cutters by ensuring that their mission critical propulsion system is overhauled properly and returned to optimal operating condition. Thrustmaster strives to provide the best local American support to the to the U.S. Coast Guard and their fleet operating in the most demanding environments,” said Joe Bekker, president of Thrustmaster of Texas. “We continue to evolve our capabilities to support important government programs and we are pleased to support the sustainment of these essential platforms. We are proud to be a truly American designer, manufacturer and over-hauler of marine propulsion systems for both government and commercial applications and this contract demonstrates the confidence that the U.S. Coast Guard has in our ability to support this long term effort.”

Thrustmaster of Texas, an American owned small business, has been supporting commercial and military marine propulsion requirements since 1984. Thrustmaster currently provides the auxiliary propulsion units (APUs) for the U.S. Navy Independence (LCS-2) class ships as well as the APUs for the Constellation (FFG-62) class frigates.