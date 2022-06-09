TGE Marine to provide cargo handling solution for Crowley LNG bunkering barge Written by Nick Blenkey









The 12,000 cubic meter LNG bunkering barge on order for Crowley at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will have a cargo handling system supplied by Bonn, Germany, Based TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH (TGE Marine).

The cargo handling system, which will include two 6,000 cubic meter bilobe Type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C, will enable the barge to load LNG from a supply terminal and transfer the LNG to the clients´ vessels using a ship-to-ship transfer system. During transit the cargo can be kept in its liquid state at ambient pressure through the use of a chiller unit.

The LNG bunkering barge is to operate under a long-term charter with Shell NA LNG, LLC. It will be the largest vessel of its kind built in the United States so far and is expected to start operations along the East Coast in 2024.

TGE Marine specializes in the engineering, procurement, supervision and commissioning of cargo handling and fuel gas systems for liquefied gases (LNG, LPG, LEG, CO2, N3, etc.). Its design is based on its extensive engineering experience within the small scale LNG carrier, bunker vessel, FSRU and fuel gas system markets, with more than 250 projects successfully delivered to a range of ship owners and shipyards.