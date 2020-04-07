Textron awarded $7.2 million mod to SSC contract

extron Inc., New Orleans, La.,has been awarded a $7,261,214 modification to a previously-awarded contract for landing craft, air cushion special studies, analysis and reviews under the Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) program.

Work will be performed in New Orleans, La. (80%); Fort Worth, Texas (10%); and Gloucester, United Kingdom (10%).

The SSC program is the functional replacement for the existing fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion vehicles, that are nearing the end of their 30-year service life.

Textron delivered the first Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Craft 100, to the U.S. Navy on February 6 this year.

Prior to delivery, Craft 100 underwent integrated testing to demonstrate the capability of its fly-by-wire steering, electrical and propulsion systems and completed its Acceptance Trials in December 2019.

As the replacement for the existing fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicles, follow-on SSCs will primarily transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo, and personnel through tough environmental conditions to the beach. The craft can travel at a sustained 35 knots.

Though the SSC is built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to existing LCAC, ensuring compatability with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships, as well as Expeditionary Transfer Dock and Expeditionary Sea Bases, it shares less than one percent of legacy LCAC original parts.

The Navy will continue to utilize Craft 100 as a test and training craft. There are currently thirteen additional SSCs in various states of production. Builder’s Trials for Craft 101 are scheduled for the first quarter of this year, with Acceptance Trials following in the spring.