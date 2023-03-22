Svitzer Brazil takes delivery of the first of six ASD tugs Written by Nick Blenkey









Brazil’s Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM) shipyard has delivered its first ASD (azimuthing stern drive) tug, the Svitzer Arthur. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., it is the first of a series of six tugs of the same RAmparts 2300-ERM design currently under construction at the shipyard for Svitzer Brazil.

The RAmparts 2300-ERM ASD design is optimized for maximum efficiency in ship-handling operations in harbors. With an overall length of 23.2 meters, the tug features a raised forecastle deck for safer operations in heavier weather. Operational requirement are met with a single drum hawser winch, from Ibercisa Deck Machinery, and heavy duty cylindrical fendering at the bow.

Key particulars of the RAmparts 2300-ERM are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 23.2 meters

Load Line length: < 24.0 meters

Beam, molded: 11.4 meters

Depth, least molded: 4.4 meters

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.5 meters

Gross tonnage: < 300

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 65 cubic meters

Potable water: 12 cubic meters

The ASD tugs in the series are designed and constructed to the following ABS Notation:

✠ A1, Towing Vessel, ✠ AMS, ✠ ABCU, Unrestricted Navigation, UWILD, PMP-CBM for Thrusters Only

Propulsion machinery consists two MTU 16V4000M63 main diesels and two Kongsberg US205S FP, 2,800 mm diameter Z-drives

Ship-handling fenders at the stern consist of a row of W-fenders. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubber and “W” block type fendering at the bow.

The accommodations for a crew of six have been outfitted to a high standard for crew comfort. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby with a public WC, galley, mess, and one officer cabin with ensuite WC. The lower deck contains two double cabins with ensuite WC, and an additional officer cabin with ensuite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split forward control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the forward deck.

Trial results were as follows:

Bollard pull, ahead = 71 tonnes

Bollard pull, astern = 69 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead = 13 knots

Svitzer has been operating in Brazil since 2015 and now has a presence across eight ports in the country, the most recently added being the Port of Salvador, including Aratu Port Complexes.

The six ASD tug newbuild program at Estaleiro Rio Maguari is part of Svitzer’s general expansion in Brazil and to support the company’s continued organic growth.