Svitzer appoints its first head of transformation

Maersk Group global towage provider Svitzer has appointed Sabrina Weymiens to the newly created role of head of transformation.

Svitzer says she has been appointed to “spearhead Svitzer’s transformation journey and keep the company on track as it tackles decarbonization and delivers superior customer service.”

Weymiens has worked at Svitzer since April 2021, when she joined as head of commercial innovation. Prior to joining Svitzer, she worked for Maersk Growth, the group’s venture capital operation, as innovation program manager. Outside the shipping industry Weymiens has experience in strategic innovation roles at Implement Consulting and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Bringing to her new role a wealth of knowledge in change management, and experience in building pro-innovation cultures and ecosystems, Weymiens will work closely together with the rest of the Svitzer global leadership team to realize a transformation that focuses on customers, employees and communities. Her role will see her design and apply principles, methods, approaches and governance to Svitzer’s transformation journey.

“I’m looking forward to helping unleash the full potential we have here at Svitzer,” said Weymiens. “Through my work as the head of commercial innovation, I’ve helped to initiate Svitzer’s transformation and will continue to drive this forward through the creation and execution of a transformation roadmap. Working together as a united team across the organization, I believe we can future-proof Svitzer’s business for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Commenting on the appointment, Kasper Nilaus, CEO at Svitzer said: “The marine services industry is facing significant challenges and the transformation journey will help ensure we remain an attractive workplace and meet our key business and commercial objectives, from decarbonization to delivering the best possible service to our global customer base.”