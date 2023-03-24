Strategic Marine orders 100 Cats

In what it calls a “clear indication of confidence” in demand for its boats, Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has placed an order with authorized Caterpillar dealer PT Trakindo Utama for 100 Cat C32 engines. This follows its previous pre-order of 50 similar engines in May 2022 and is aimed at providing security to clients and avoiding long waiting times for key components.

When it placed last year’s order with Trakindo, Strategic cited “severe disruptions to the supply of this critical shipbuilding key equipment given the pandemic.”

Now, it says, while the engine supply chain disruptions of the past few years have been alleviated somewhat as global manufacturing catches up post-Covid, this has been matched by a sharp rise in shipbuilding activity. This has has put continued pressure on the supply of a critical component that powers the majority of Strategic’s wide range of vessels.

Strategic says the 100-engine order will boost clients’ confidence in its ability to deliver products on-budget and on-schedule, as costs have been locked in to hedge against rising prices and current extended delivery times.

The order will allow the yard to ensure visibility and an efficient production timeline for its clients amid a steady and rapidly increasing stream of new orders.

These include multiple recent orders for fast crew boats and crew transfer vessels from clients in Europe and Asia within just the last six months.

The Cat C32 is a workhorse of the workboat fleet and in demand from many users for marine applications with its high power-to-weight ratio. The engine is also known for its efficiency and is one of the most power-dense high-speed diesel engines from Caterpillar Marine. The Cat C32 can produce between 600 hp to 1,800 hp at 2,300 RPM, depending on how it is set up, with peak torque kicking in at 1,500 RPM.

The 100 Cat engines ordered by Strategic are IMO III-ready with the addition of a selective catalytic reduction system.

“We always seek to exceed the needs of our customers first and endeavour to anticipate any potential issues that may cause delays or affect timely delivery of our vessels to our valued clients,” says Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “We appreciate the trust placed in us to produce the vessels that are now in high demand and leverage on our well-established relationships with close partners such as Trakindo to fulfill these requirements.”

“Strategic Marine and Cat engines have been solidly working together to power all types of vessels over the years,” says Trakindo general manager Widjanarko Hidaja. “We are pleased to build on this relationship by committing 100 engines to our strategic partner and are excited to support them as they continue to grow their business along with the uptick in the market.”