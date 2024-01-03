Stinne Taiger Ivø named BIMCO deputy secretary general

The world’s largest shipping association, Copenhagen-headquartered BIMCO, has appointed its director of contracts & support, Stinne Taiger Ivø, as deputy secretary general, effective January 1, 2024. She succeeds Søren Larsen, who will be retiring in May after 39 years of service.

Ivø joined BIMCO in early 2022 to lead the contracts & support department. The contracts & clauses team develops and provides the shipping industry with contracts and clauses in close collaboration with industry representatives, while the support & advice department answers members’ queries about charter parties and other contracts.

Prior to working at BIMCO, Ivø headed the claims department of marine insurer Skuld (Copenhagen), worked at Danish Shipping (formerly known as the Danish Shipowners’ Association) and as a lawyer at law firm Gorrissen Federspiel’s department for shipping/offshore/transportation. She holds a Ph.D in international company law and a master of laws degree, both from the University of Copenhagen.

As part of the leadership team, Ivø will be representing one of the major business areas at BIMCO, contracts & clauses, at a time when the shipping industry faces an increase in new regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU) on the already regulation-ridden road to decarbonization.