Vaneta Marie christened in New Orleans for Muddy Water Dredging Written by Heather Ervin









Kerns smashes ceremonial champagne on the Vaneta Marie.

On Friday, Muddy Water Dredging LP, based in Orange, Texas, held the christening ceremony of its new Marlin Class dredge, the Vaneta Marie, at the Port of New Orleans. The custom 24-inch dual pump Marlin Class dredge is one of the largest of its kind in the United States to maintain U.S. navigable waterways. The project was announced October 2021 by Michael Kerns, president and CEO of Muddy Water Dredging, and Bob Wetta, president and CEO of DSC Dredge.

The new dredge is named after Kerns’ mother, Vaneta Marie Nelson.

Built by Reserve, La.-based DSC Dredge, the Vaneta Marie has an overall length of 371 feet with the capability of dredging a 400 foot wide cut utilizing an 80-degree swing arc thus increasing the dredge’s swing/advance efficiency by 5.9%. At a duty point of 28,236 GPM slurry volume, this new dredge has the ability of filling an Olympic size swimming pool with dredge slurry in only 23 minutes and can completely fill an area the size of the New Orleans Superdome in only 23 days.

This 24-inch diesel-electric dredge will have a total installed horsepower of 9,621 hp., delivering 6,830 kW of electrical power.

The Muddy Water dredging crew at the christening.

Muddy Water Dredging was established in 2021 and has its corporate headquarters located in Orange, Texas. Co-owners Michael Kerns and Matthew Devall have over 40 years of experience in the dredging and maritime transportation industry.

DSC Dredge is involved with the dredge manufacturing industry, engineering customized dredging solutions to meet specific application needs. DSC designs and manufactures high-quality, durable cutter suction and underwater pump mining dredges. DSC Dredge operates from two manufacturing facilities located in Reserve, La., and Poplarville, Miss.