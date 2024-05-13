Parker Towing Company christens towboat in Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based Parker Towing Company christened a towboat May 2 in the Port of Decatur after it was delivered to them nearly a year ago. The 60- by 24- by 8-foot M/V Johnny E. Holt was built by Tennessee-based Serodino Inc. with design verification by SeaCraft Design of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. The towboat was named after Johnny Holt, senior port engineer, who has worked at Parker Towing for 35 years.

The vessel has a pair of Cummins QSK-19M main engines, with Twin Disc MGX5222DC gears that produce 1,500 hp. at 1,800 rpm. It has Simplan dripless shaft seals and 54- by 45-inch four-blade propellers from Michigan Wheel. Generators include a pair of 40 kw. John Deere 4045FM75A from Marathon.

The towboat’s tankage includes 9,850 gallons of fuel, 4,480 gallons of water, 113 gallons of hydraulic fluid, 88 gallons each of engine oil and gear oil, and 114 gallons for used/slop oil.

Fernstrum provided the vessel’s engine cooling system, while Murphy provided its engine alarms. The M/V Johnny E. Holt‘s steering system controls was provided by Skipper Engineered Products, with hardware by Robbins & Bohr. Its 3XXE 1.5HP bilge water pumps were provided by Peabody Barns.

Wintech supplied the vessel’s 40-ton DW40-E7.5RHS deck winches. It features fendering by Schuyler Marine and radar equipment from Furuno. Sherwin Williams provided the towboat’s paint.

The vessel will serve at the Port of Decatur in Alabama on the Tennessee River.