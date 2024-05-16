Self-driving ferries will ease pressures on crews on one Norwegian route Written by Nick Blenkey









Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into a contract for the development of a system for self-driving ferries on the Flakk-Rørvik route. Part of the Norwegian highway network, County Road 715, the 25-minute crossing connects the city of Trondheim with communities on the Fosen peninsula.

The contract will see Kongsberg Maritime technologies installed on the ferries that include its auto docking, auto crossing, collision avoidance and situational awareness capabilities. The new systems will aim to reduce fuel consumption, improve safety and punctuality, and optimize the staffing on ferries, in accordance with maritime regulations.

“The ferry industry has several challenges where autonomous processes can be part of the solution. Self-driving ferries can help increase safety and punctuality, reduce energy consumption, and take over routine tasks from the crew, who can then spend their attention on the sea instead of on the dashboard and navigation controls,” said Torghatten’s technology director, Jan-Egil Wagnild. “We have several industrial environments in Norway that are at the forefront internationally in the field of maritime autonomy. Now there’s another platform where the key players can test new technologies in operational conditions and commercialise these solutions.”

“At the same time, recruitment in our industry is generally far too weak, and we all struggle to get hold of enough people,” he added.

“Autonomous solutions can help increase safety and operational efficiency,” said Mariann Grønseth, managing director of Torghatten Midt. “In addition, autonomy can be a natural step forward to give the crew additional support systems to improve their everyday working life.”

By successful demonstrating its remote and autonomous technologies on several pilot projects, Kongsberg Maritime has already proved that remote and autonomous technologies are applicable to coastal or inland waterway vessel types.

“The basic technology is already in place with us,” said Pål André Eriksen, senior vice president, remote & autonomous solutions, at Kongsberg Maritime, “but for it to be optimized and further developed, we are dependent on rolling it out on commercial vessels and building an industry around what can be commercialized for a global market.”

“We are very optimistic about this project and look forward to it giving a positive boost to the maritime authorities’ work to adapt the regulations,” he continued. “This will facilitate a smoother development of the autonomy industry in Norway and create new opportunities for growth and innovation also beyond Norway’s borders”.