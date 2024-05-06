VIDEO: Incat Crowther delivers state-of-the-art low-emission vessels

VIDEO: Incat Crowther delivers state-of-the-art low-emission vesselsWritten by Heather Ervin
SPONSORED CONTENT: Incat Crowther has partnered with governments, cities and operators around the world to deliver state-of-the-art low-emission vessels.
From hybrid propulsion to utilizing future fuels and 100% electric solutions, Incat Crowther partners with operators to deliver truly industry-leading, innovative, high performance low- and zero-emissions vessels that are safe and efficient.
Learn more in the video below.
Categories: Naval Architecture, News, Shipbuilding