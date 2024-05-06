VIDEO: Incat Crowther delivers state-of-the-art low-emission vessels

Written by Heather Ervin
Incat Crowther has partnered with others around the world to deliver state-of-the-art low-emission vessels. (Credit: Penguin International Limited)

SPONSORED CONTENT: Incat Crowther has partnered with governments, cities and operators around the world to deliver state-of-the-art low-emission vessels.

From hybrid propulsion to utilizing future fuels and 100% electric solutions, Incat Crowther partners with operators to deliver truly industry-leading, innovative, high performance low- and zero-emissions vessels that are safe and efficient.

Learn more in the video below.

