Chouest WTIV feeders to be built to ABS class

ABS is to class the offshore wind feedering fleet of two tugs and two barges that Edison Chouest Offshore has ordered to support Maersk Supply Services innovative wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). As we reported earlier, the WTIV feeder solution aims to open access to a greater number of U.S. ports logistically.

Using U.S.-built Jones Act compliant tugs and barges to ferry turbine components, Maersk Supply Service’s innovative locking and stabilizing mechanism between the WTIV and barge will render installations far less dependent on weather conditions, reducing the number of operating days required to install a wind park.

Already contracted for work on a number of U.S. offshore wind projects, the Maersk Supply WTIV feedering solution features a novel articulated tug/barge (ATB) connection system and uses the 900-square-meter barge decks to transport offshore wind components for the latest generation of 15 MW wind turbines, including nacelle, blades and upper tower sections, to the WTIV.

Bollinger Shipyards will construct the feeder fleet and delivery is expected by 2026.

“These innovative vessels are going to make a critical contribution to the rapid development of U.S. offshore wind capacity. They are the latest additions to a proud list of advanced vessels now in service and under construction that will serve the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind.

Dino Chouest of ECO said: “We are very excited about the added value that this advanced feedering solution brings to the offshore wind industry, and that this represents a meaningful expansion of our footprint in the space with a highly reputable partner such as Maersk Supply Service.”

“Our partnership with Edison Chouest Offshore demonstrates our long-term commitment to the U.S. offshore wind market. Now we look forward to implementing our market-changing technology to accelerate the rollout of offshore wind and bringing value to our customers,” said Michael Reimer Mortensen, chief commercial officer for Maersk Supply Service.