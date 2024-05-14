VIDEO: New SodaFlexx dry exhaust gas treatment system avoids scrubber wash water headaches Written by Nick Blenkey









With growing pressures for bans on the discharge of wash water from ships’ exhaust gas scrubbers, Netherlands-based SodaFlexx International has launched an alternate means of exhaust gas desulfurization that, it says, is not a scrubber. Instead of using water, its N-Flexx system neutralizes sulfur by injecting an absorbent into the vessel’s exhaust gases.

“We anticipated the scrubber wastewater ban. Our new technology helps vessel operators adapt to this new political reality,” says Sander Castel, CEO of SodaFlexx International.

The technology has been used in power stations and waste­-to­-energy plants for decades and the N-Flexx absorbent, based on sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), has been developed for SodaFlexx by specialist chemical company Solvay, whose SOLVAir Solutions brand has over 500 customers using the process on land to treat flue gases and reduce SOx, NOx and HCI emissions.

Thanks to Solvay’s global logistics network, SodaFlexx International customers can receive supplies of the sorbent when and where they need it.

“When this sodium-based sorbent is injected directly into your existing exhaust gas piping with the N-Flexx gas desulfurization system, the sulfur component is neutralized,” says SodaFlexx International project director Elwin Koning. “This technology is a game changing solution, which avoids the use of seawater.”

SodaFlexx says that its system has classification society approval and has already been delivered to vessels that include two self-discharging bulk carriers and passenger ferries, with configurations available for all types of seagoing vessels. The video shows a containership application.