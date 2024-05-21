Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor kicks off $77M in construction

More than $77 million in infrastructure and expansion projects are now being developed at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor as a record construction season kicks off in the Lake Michigan port. Major projects in various phases of development include construction of a highway bridge entering the port, three new ship berths, a new bulk warehouse, two new railyards, industrial site development, and extensive dock and rail rehabilitation throughout the 600-acre port.

“This port is going through a transformational multiyear expansion and the amount of construction happening right now exceeds every year since the port was built in the 1960s,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “These are critical projects that ensure our port remains an international gateway for ocean vessels, lakers and river barges, and that our multimodal infrastructure can meet growing freight demands in the Northwest Indiana and greater Chicago market. We’re extremely grateful for the leadership from our state and federal departments of transportation in supporting Indiana’s multimodal expansion.”

Current projects at the port include:

Construction of a $35.4 million dual bridge entrance to the port: Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is constructing highway bridges that will serve as the two inbound and two outbound lanes connecting the port to State Road 249. The 1,200-foot structures provide heavy-haul truck access for carrying port cargoes over 10 railroad tracks and six lanes of traffic. The multiyear construction project will add a new two-lane bridge and then rebuild the existing two-lane bridge. Both bridges will cross over U.S. Highway 12 as well as South Shore and Norfolk Southern rail lines. Once complete, the project will expand the port entrance from two lanes to four lanes.

“This is an exciting time for our port, and I am thrilled to see the amount of investment and capacity expansions happening right now,” said Port Director Ryan McCoy. “We have an aggressive investment strategy for this port that will drive new business into our region, create jobs for our longshoremen, operating engineers and construction workers, and fuel growth for customers and port operators like Logistec, Metro Ports and Burns Harbor Railroad. We want to grow port business by helping our customers grow their business.”