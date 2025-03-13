Stena Immaculate: All fires out, salvage preparations begin

The fire on the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate has completely ceased, the vessel is completely stable, and full salvage activities onboard will begin as soon as safety considerations and weather conditions permit.

That’s the latest word from Erik Hånell, president & CEO of Stena Bulk, which owns the Crowley-operated TSP program vessel.

Following is his full statement:

“Stena Bulk continues to work closely with Crowley and U.K. agencies following Monday’s incident when the container ship SOLONG struck Stena Immaculate while it was at anchor.

“We are pleased to report that as of Wednesday’s assessment, the fire onboard the Stena Immaculate has completely ceased, with no visible signs of smoke or flame. The vessel remains in a stable condition, securely anchored, and is being continuously monitored via a salvage vessel by representatives from Crowley, Stena Bulk and U.K. government authorities.

“Initial third-party salvage operations for the Stena Immaculate have commenced, with external vessel assessments indicating no ongoing release of cargo product to the water and no sheen visible on the water surface. The U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed on Wednesday that there have been no further reports of pollution to the sea from the Stena Immaculate.

“Stena Bulk, alongside Crowley, continues to support government agencies monitoring environmental conditions. Full salvage activities onboard will begin as soon as safety considerations and weather conditions permit.

“Until salvage teams can safely board the vessel, it remains unclear what volume of Jet A-1 fuel may have been released as a result of the incident. Of the 16 cargo holds, at least one was impacted.

“Our priorities continue to be supporting the incident response, mitigating any potential environmental threats, and ensuring the continued wellbeing of Stena Immaculate’s crew, who are currently in Grimsby.

“Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the incident. Stena Bulk and the crew of the Stena Immaculate remain committed to fully cooperating with this investigation.

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.”