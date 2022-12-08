Solstad Offshore books 5-year contracts for two PSVs

Skudeneshavn, Norway, headquartered Solstad Offshore ASA (OSE: SOFF) reports that two of its PSVs, Normand Naley and Sea Frost, have been awarded five-year contracts by Equinor UK Limited (Equinor).

Both contracts will run for five years from January 2023 and include options for further extensions.

The Sea Frost, a 2013-built PX 105 design vessel which has been on contract with Equinor since 2017, will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system and shore power as part of the contract.

The 2011-built VS 485 design Normand Naley is already equipped with a battery-hybrid system and shore power.

“We have supported Equinor’s U.K. operations since 2016 and are proud to agree these new long-term contracts. With these contract awards, Solstad Offshore has three PSVs installed with battery-hybrid systems and shore power operating in the U.K. sector on a long-term basis. The three vessels, equal to approximately 15% of our U.K., fleet, will help reduce both fuel consumption, emissions and operating expenditure,” says Kenneth Kenneth Lande, EVP and head of global AHTS & PSV segment at Solstad Offshore.