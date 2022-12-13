Silverstream Technologies appoints a chief data officer

Hull air lubrication specialist Silverstream Technologies has appointed Nick Chrissos as chief data officer (CDO). He joins Silverstream following two decades at global technology giant Cisco, where he held various roles including chief technology officer (CTO) globally for small businesses, and director of innovation in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia (EMEAR) region.

At Cisco, Chrissos was involved in technologically advanced projects from smart cities and autonomous vehicles to agriculture robots and fish farming automation. During this time, he led engineering teams to create solutions for deploying cutting-edge technologies across multiple sectors and industries.

Chrissos joins Silverstream as the company places increasing strategic importance on customer data. Working with the existing data science team that he will lead at Silverstream, he will help the business fully utilize the power of its data. Through the application of advanced data analytics, AI and machine learning tools, this data can be hugely valuable to customers and support optimal use of Silverstream’s technology, as well as other aspects of ship operation.

“Playing a central role in the evolution of Silverstream, and to the disruption of an industry that is ready for digitization, was an opportunity that I couldn’t resist,” said Nick Chrissos. “Silverstream’s technology is already successful in the market but having the urge to take it much further, believing in the power of the data, and investing in the R&D around new solutions, defines Silverstream as an innovation leader in maritime.”

“Bringing onboard a data and innovation leader from one of the world’s top technology organizations is very exciting for Silverstream and is another sign of where we are headed,” said Silverstream Technologies founder and CEO Noah Silberschmidt. “Nick will provide strategic direction and industry-leading expertise to our data practices and will help Silverstream generate new value streams for our customers. We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to harnessing the true power of our data, and Nick’s experience in creating innovative products and services based on that data will prove to be a very strong asset for Silverstream in the coming years.”