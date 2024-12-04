Seaspan Garibaldi completes its first ship-to-ship LNG transfer

Vancouver, B.C.-headquartered Seaspan Energy‘s Seaspan Garibaldi has successfully completed its first LNG ship-to-ship transfer to a containership in the Port of Long Beach, Calif. This operation marks the beginning of Seaspan’s service offering on the West Coast of North America with two LNG bunkering vessels to soon serve both the Long Beach and Vancouver markets.

“Our first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering has been five years in the making and our team is so proud of this milestone especially as this represents the first ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America,” said Harly Penner, senior vice president, Seaspan Energy. “We are committed to offering large vessel operators a low-carbon fuel solution and this is the first of many successful operations to support a sustainable shift in the global marine sector.”

The Seaspan Garibaldi is the first of three Seaspan Energy 112 meter LNG bunkering vessels to be operational. The vessel, which was launched last year (see earlier story) will soon be joined by the Seaspan Lions and both bunkering vessels will support the market on the West Coast of North America.

The Seaspan LNG bunkering vessels are being built in China by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), which is one of the most experienced small-scale gas carrier shipyards in the world, having delivered more than 30 LNG gas carriers.

For the design of the LNG bunker vessels, Seaspan worked closely with the Canadian-based team at Vard Marine Inc. to incorporate emerging technologies resulting in a decrease in emissions and underwater noise.

The design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refueling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals. The design will allow the vessel to engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer and coastal and short-sea shipping operations.