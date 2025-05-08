Seafarers Happiness survey underscores the pressures felt by crews of older vessels

The Mission to Seafarers’ latest edition of its quarterly Seafarers Happiness Index has revealed a steadying in seafarer satisfaction, marking a small rise as the survey enters its 10th year.

The first quarter 2025 report shows an overall rise in seafarer happiness to 6.98 out of 10, up from 6.91 in fourth quarter 2024. Despite positives, some key concerns were raised in the survey such as the increasing pressures faced by crew aboard older vessels, where mounting maintenance demands are straining already limited resources and impacting morale.

The latest survey identifies safe manning as the most critical concern for seafarers. Respondents described how diminishing crew sizes combined with aging vessel infrastructure create an unsustainable equation. Many reported having to implement triage systems for maintenance tasks, addressing only the most urgent repairs whilst routine upkeep falls behind. This pattern creates cascading technical challenges that seafarers described as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘demoralizing’, affecting both operational safety and personal wellbeing.

Training also emerged as a concern in during the quarter. While many seafarers acknowledged access to some development opportunities, others expressed a desire for training that feels more grounded in reality. There is a clear call within the latest edition of the Index for more consistent, practical, and scenario-based instruction that builds real confidence, not just theoretical knowledge, especially in high-stress or emergency situations. For many, the gap between training and lived experience directly affects their sense of safety and preparedness at sea.

The impact of workload and stress continues to be one of the most significant personal stressors to be reported. Seafarers pointed to long hours, especially during port operations, and described how excessive administrative burdens and constant pressure from shoreside management are negatively effecting morale. Several respondents voiced a growing frustration that operational efficiency is often prioritised over human wellbeing, leaving little room for rest or recovery.

Shore leave limitations continue to be a deeply felt frustration. Many seafarers highlighted how restrictive policies and poor infrastructure prevent them from stepping ashore. Even when shore leave is technically permitted, lack of transportation or time pressures often make it impractical. The inability to decompress off-ship and experience local environments adds to feelings of confinement and mental fatigue.

Finally, the emotional toll of prolonged contracts and limited connectivity only deepen the sense of disconnection from loved ones. Seafarers reported heightened levels of homesickness and emotional strain, with many calling for better communication options and more balanced rotation schedules.

Despite these pressure points, many seafarers continue to find fulfillment in their work. Strong teamwork and camaraderie were frequently mentioned as key to a positive onboard atmosphere. Many seafarers also enjoy the technical aspects of their roles, while the ability to support their families financially is a major motivator.

Ben Bailey, director of program, The Mission to Seafarers, said: “Addressing challenges like aging vessels, inadequate training, and restricted shore leave is not just a matter of welfare – it’s essential for operational performance and future-proofing the sector. When seafarers are overburdened with the constant demands of maintaining aging ships, often with limited support with antiquated tools, their morale and wellbeing clearly suffer, as does the safety and efficiency of operations on board.

“These issues are clearly interlinked. Neglecting seafarers compromises the reliability of global maritime trade. If we want a resilient and sustainable industry, we must act decisively, by investing in vessel upkeep, prioritizing targeted, hands-on training, and ensuring crews have access to rest, support, and meaningful connections ashore and at home. As the Seafarers Happiness Index marks its 10th year, these latest findings are a powerful reminder that the human element remains the foundation of maritime success. The health of our workforce cannot be an afterthought.”