Sea Machines Robotics names CTO

Trevor Vieweg has joined Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics as chief technology officer (CTO), reporting to the company’s CEO Michael Johnson. In this new position, Vieweg has responsibility for the company’s overarching technology strategy, as well as for continuing to develop a high-performing team focused on the development of advanced marine technology. He will also work closely with key regulators help shape the industry’s evolving rules and governance surrounding autonomous marine and advanced perception technologies.

Vieweg joins Sea Machines after a 10-year career at Viasat, a provider of high-speed satellite broadband services and secure networking systems, where he most recently served as the head of product development, overseeing the technology teams focused on Viasat’s high-growth mobility business.

“Trevor is a proven technology leader with broad experience and passion for bringing cutting-edge solutions to new and underserved markets,” said Johnson. “Under his guidance, Sea Machines will leverage our past performance, as well as our legacy of technology excellence, to meet the demands of our industries head on. The relationships that he is cultivating now will continue to advance not only our company, but our total sector, by way of accelerating the adoption of technology that brings forth a major retooling of marine industries to operate with much greater connectivity, productivity and safety. We welcome Trevor aboard and look forward to his impact on our company and industries.”

“While Sea Machines serves the marine and maritime industries, fundamentally we are an advanced technology company,” said Vieweg. “I’m excited to work with our incredibly skilled team to bring truly revolutionary solutions to our customers and realize the potential for this technology in our market.”

Vieweg has held a number of technology and product leadership positions at Viasat and at Nordson Asymtek, a supplier of automated fluid dispensing systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University and a master’s degree in enterprise architecture from UC San Diego.