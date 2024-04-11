Sara Gerdner Kalle named new Svitzer Europe CCO

Svitzer Europe has appointed Sara Gerdner Kalle as its new chief commercial officer, effective April 1, 2024. As CCO, she will lead the commercial function at Svitzer Europe, focusing on stakeholder relationships, commercial development and growth initiatives, with Svitzer noting that she will be pivotal in harnessing the company’s commitment to digitalization to help the business and its customers to move forwards to deliver safe, sustainable marine services.

Prior to joining Svitzer Europe, Gerdner Kalle served as the head of the e-commerce logistics team at Maersk APAC. With nearly 25 years experience in the logistics and supply chain she has also held leadership roles at Singapore Post, DB Schenker, and H&M

“The opportunity to join Svitzer as the CCO for Europe was incredibly appealing due to the company’s established reputation in maritime services, its commitment to safety and sustainability, and the chance to work with a diverse, talented team,” says Gerdner Kalle. “The role presents a unique opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative maritime organisation, offering market leading solutions tailored to individual customer needs.”

“My experience in Singapore and Asia overall, in various fields within the supply chain ,both from the service provider, customer, and start-up perspective, has equipped me with a unique perspective on diverse markets and industry dynamics,” she adds. “I believe this will be invaluable in my role at Svitzer, where I look forward to driving growth and building resilient commercial relationships across Europe’s varied markets.”

“It has been key for us to find a new CCO who shares our passion for excellent customer service and brings all the right capabilities to continue building our position in the European market. Svitzer Europe warmly welcomes Sara Gerdner Kalle to its leadership team and looks forward to the innovative solutions and strategic guidance she will bring to the company,” says Lise Demant, managing director at Svitzer.