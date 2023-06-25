Rolls-Royce bets on a sustainably-fueled future for MTU

In a sign of its faith in the long-term future of internal combustion engines using sustainable fuels, Rolls-Royce has opened a new production facility for its MTU 2000 series engines in Kluftern near Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The new production facility, which was announced in 2021 has involved a mid-double-digit million-euro investment in the future of internal combustion technology and creates space for assembly and shipping.

Relocating the assembly of MTU Series 2000 engines to Kluftern enables the modernization of the existing assembly halls in Rolls-Royce’s Plant 2 in Friedrichshafen, which will provide long-term production space for the Series 4000 engine. The Kluftern plant currently employs 110 people.

The new production building has been designed to be highly energy-efficient and climate-friendly. A1.2 MW-peak photovoltaic system provides green electricity, e-charging columns ensure clean mobility solutions, and an intelligent building control system alongside other equipment measures will ensure energy-efficient operation. Dr

Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems: It’s the fuel that matters,

“Our investments are a clear commitment to the region and to our products and solutions, which are important building blocks of the energy transition in various application areas,” said C

“We are convinced that, in conjunction with sustainable fuels and new technologies, the internal combustion engine will play a central role in the future. Because it’s the fuel that matters, not the engine.”

Rolls-Royce is focusing on developing engines that can run on a wide range of sustainable fuels, replacing fossil fuels and significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, the company has already launched hybrid systems for rail, shipping and energy, as well as intelligent automation systems. The company says this will enable it to provide climate-friendly propulsion technologies in the future for applications from commercial ships, yachts, land and rail vehicles to energy systems where complete electrification is not an optimal solution in the long-term.

Renewable diesel (HVO/hydrogenated vegetable oil) is seen as an important step on the road to decarbonization. Many MTU engines from Rolls-Royce have already been released for use with this sustainable fuel. HVO enables up to 90% CO2 reduction as well as reducing particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions. It can be produced on an industrial scale from hydrogenated vegetable oil and waste materials from the catering and food industries.

“We are doing everything we can to make the internal combustion engine climate-neutral with sustainable fuels and in combination with new technologies,” said Strattman. But this can only be achieved if the political framework conditions are set so that alternative fuels can be successfully ramped up.”