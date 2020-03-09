Qatar shipyard to add new floating dry dock

Milaha (Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C) is to expand its facilities with the acquisition of a new floating dry dock to support vessel repair and dry docking.

The dock is set to arrive at the Mesaieed, Qatar, shipyard in the coming months and will be fully operational in the second half of this year.

The dock acquisition is part of a major upgrade and modernization plan for the shipyard facilities announced last year and will provide key support to the local government and private economy in all its maritime and oil & gas sectors.

“We are pleased to announce that we have finalized the acquisition of a new floating dock able to accommodate vessels for ship repair up to 230 meters in length and with an up to 30,000-tonne lifting capacity,” said Group president and CEO Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai. “This will supplement our ship-repair and drydocking activities. The dock will cater for all vessels from both local and intern