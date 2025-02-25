OSG to adopt graphene-based propeller coatings on seven more crude tankers Written by Nick Blenkey









Following good results from a vessel treated with GIT Coatings’ graphene-based propeller coating XGIT-PROP in October 2023, Tampa, Fla.-headquartered Saltchuk Group member Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is to adopt the solution on seven further crude oil tankers.

The first application saw performance gains and fuel savings proven beyond expectations which was further validated by a third party with the vessel being tracked along its trade route covering the Pacific Ocean.

“At OSG, we believe sustainable technology such as XGIT-PROP provides an opportunity for us to enhance our performance while also being stewards of the ocean,” said Eric Schreiber, director of operational excellence at OSG. “From the initial application study, XGIT-PROP is a proven product which both benefits vessel efficiency while also providing environmentally friendly impacts, which we will also consider for our new LCO2 vessel designs by Aptamus Carbon Solutions, a new subsidiary of OSG.”

As a biocide-free hard foul release coating, says GIT Coatings, XGIT-PROP is designed to withstand the rigorous conditions faced by propellers. The graphene-based propeller coating overcomes the shortcomings of conventional antifoulings or soft foul release coatings. Combining a strong adhesive primer with a hard foul release topcoat, XGIT-PROP ensures the propeller’s surface stays smooth.

“This collaboration with OSG marks a significant milestone for our company. Using 3rd party analysis of actual vessel performance data, we were able to confirm that their first vessel performance gains exceeded expectations,” said Philippos Sfiris, head of market strategy & vessel performance at GIT Coatings. “As a result, OSG extended their adoption of our graphene-based propeller coating across seven additional vessels. This milestone highlights continued industry-wide adoption of XGIT-PROP, propeller coating which we have seen over 400 applications worldwide. We are happy to continue to lead the shipping industry towards a future that prioritizes energy savings and environmental responsibility.”