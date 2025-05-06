Orca AI closes $72.5M Series B funding round

London-headquartered Orca AI has closed an investment of $72.5 million in Series B funding. Brighton Park Capital led the round with participation from existing investors Ankona Capital and Hyperlink Ventures. The investment will enable Orca AI to further its autonomous platform, add new capabilities and enter new categories, including defense and security. The funding will also strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in autonomous shipping. The completion of this round brings Orca AI’s total funding raised to $111 million with OCV Partners and Mizmaa Ventures also participating in previous rounds.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Yarden Gross and CTO Dor Raviv, the company has what it says is the world’s largest marine visual dataset, built from over 80 million nautical miles. Powered by advanced AI and computer vision, this dataset forms the foundation for advanced situational awareness capabilities in ocean navigation, helping captains and crew members identify risks and targets that cannot be spotted with the human eye.

By delivering AI-based alerts and recommendations, Orca AI is able to significantly reduce the probability of collisions that have a severe economic and human impact, so crews can focus their attention on the most critical parts of their voyages.

Orca AI says that its technology delivers significant improvements in operational decision-making and voyage safety. A 2024 analysis of Orca AI’s alerts system showed a 54% reduction in close encounter events, which improved overall safety and reduced associated accelerations. In turn, this led to an average of $100,000 savings in fuel per vessel per year – translating to a total estimated reduction of 195,000 tons in CO2 emissions in 2024.

“At Orca AI, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible when AI supports human decision-making at sea,” said Yarden Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca AI. “Over the past two years, ships have become increasingly connected to the cloud, enabling large-scale data collection and unlocking the potential of AI. Orca AI is leading this transformation, deploying advanced AI technologies that make vessels smarter, safer, and more automated. We are grateful to have forward-thinking investors who, like us, can see how the advancements in AI and connectivity are opening up new opportunities to enhance autonomous shipping, which will define the future of maritime operations.”

“By combining innovation and deep maritime industry expertise, Orca AI is setting a new standard for the shipping industry, driving remarkable advancements to dramatically improve nautical safety and operations, while charting the course towards autonomous shipping,” said Ezra Berman, vice president at Brighton Park Capital.

Sam Kentor, partner at Brighton Park Capital, continued, “At Brighton Park, we are proud to support founder-led companies like Orca AI that harness frontier technology to address complex challenges and deliver real impact. We look forward to collaborating with the Orca AI team as they build a more resilient global supply chain.”

Orca AI’s platform is already trusted by major global shipping companies, including MSC, NYK, Scorpio, and Seaspan. By helping mitigate accidents and operational issues, Orca AI enables hundreds of vessels to save billions of dollars in potential damage each year. The significant improvement in connectivity in remote waters, driven by satellite-based services like Starlink, allows real-time data to be transmitted for mapping routes, traffic monitoring, and sharing critical information. This capability is key to developing autonomous navigation, providing an unprecedented level of precision in vessel monitoring.